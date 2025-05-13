HopSkipDrive

Chief Product & Technology Officer

Corey McMahon serves as the Chief Product & Technology Officer at HopSkipDrive, a technology company dedicated to solving complex transportation challenges where safety, equity, and care are paramount. With a 20-year career marked by innovation, McMahon leads the company’s product and technology strategy, driving its mission to modernize and transform the $30 billion school transportation industry. Since joining in 2017, he has been instrumental in scaling HopSkipDrive’s technology platform, which now serves over 10,000 schools and more than 600 school district partners across 16 states.

A cornerstone of McMahon’s leadership has been the development and launch of RouteWise AI, HopSkipDrive’s award-winning routing platform. This cutting-edge solution employs sophisticated artificial intelligence to create customized routing options, develop comprehensive scenario plans and provide actionable recommendations tailored to the unique needs of school districts nationwide. Under McMahon’s guidance, RouteWise AI has become more than a transportation tool; it is a comprehensive solution addressing critical industry challenges such as labor shortages, the need for significant cost savings, and the pursuit of sustainability goals. With school districts facing an average of 15% fewer bus drivers post-pandemic, RouteWise AI offers a crucial lifeline by optimizing routes and reducing total bus routes by an average of 14%, all while ensuring minimal impact on student transit times. As federal COVID-19 grants expire, this technology empowers districts to achieve up to 20% savings on their annual operating and capital budgets.

Before his impactful tenure at HopSkipDrive, McMahon held several key leadership positions at YP, where he oversaw product management for all enterprise applications, customer acquisition strategies, eCommerce platforms, and lifecycle marketing efforts. His earlier career includes leading the development of cutting-edge search and display advertising technologies at AT&T Interactive and co-founding ChefsOrder, a restaurant procurement platform. He also distinguished himself as part of AT&T’s flagship management development program.

McMahon holds both an MBA and a BA from UCLA, where he graduated magna cum laude and served as head manager for the UCLA men’s basketball team. Based in Los Angeles, his professional drive is complemented by personal experience; he is a father who navigates the daily logistics of getting his two daughters to school and various activities, giving him firsthand understanding of the complexities HopSkipDrive aims to solve. This unique blend of professional expertise and personal insight fuels his commitment to revolutionizing student transportation, ensuring HopSkipDrive continues to deliver innovative and essential solutions for schools, students and families.