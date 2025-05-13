CoverTree

CTO & Co-Founder

Divyansh Sharma is the co-founder and CTO of Covertree, an insurtech company transforming insurance for the 22 million Americans living in manufactured homes. Founded in 2020 with University of Michigan classmate Adarsh Rachmale, Covertree uses AI and automation to deliver affordable, streamlined coverage to a traditionally underserved market. Under Sharma’s technical leadership, Covertree has raised $30 million, grown to 50 employees and expanded to 15 states, including Texas, Florida and Michigan. The company now serves over 20,000 customers, adding 2,000 policyholders monthly and works with 4,000+ independent agents nationwide. Sharma also led the development of Maple, an AI-powered insurance tracking platform used by major community operators to improve compliance and drive revenue. A Techstars Los Angeles mentor, he supports early-stage founders and is active in the local tech community. By blending technology with strategy, he is redefining manufactured home insurance, making protection more accessible and efficient for families across the U.S.