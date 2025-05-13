City National Bank

President & CEO

Howard Hammond is president and CEO of City National Bank, a subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Canada and the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles. Appointed in November 2023, he brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, with prior leadership roles at Fifth Third Bancorp and Citigroup. Hammond is a member of City National’s board and RBC’s U.S. executive committee. Under his leadership, the bank continues its strong tradition of corporate philanthropy, donating over $11.3 million nationwide in 2023, including $5.7 million in L.A. County. City National and RBC also committed $3 million to support wildfire relief efforts in California. In 2024, the bank opened a new branch in Whittier, its first new Southern California location since 2021. Hammond holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Albany and an M.B.A. from Wagner College. He also serves on the board of the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

