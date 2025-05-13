The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani

Principal & Founder

Jacob Emrani is the founder and lead attorney of The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani, a prominent Los Angeles personal injury law firm established in 1996. A respected figure in the Southern California legal community for nearly 30 years, he is dedicated to advocating for accident victims and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients. Emrani earned his law degree from Southwestern Law School after studying business and marketing at the University of Southern California. Beyond his legal practice, he is known for extensive community involvement, including partnerships with the Los Angeles Lakers and LAFC. He actively supports charities such as Susan G. Komen and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles through initiatives like Call Jacob Cares. Emrani is a member of the California Bar and recognized for his firm’s advocacy and distinct “Call Jacob” presence throughout the region.