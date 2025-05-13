Keck Medicine of USC

Deputy General Counsel

Jeannine Taylor is deputy general counsel at Keck Medicine of USC, where she leads a team of attorneys and advises executive leadership on legal strategy, compliance and risk mitigation for a $3.2-billion health system. With over 23 years in healthcare law, she has led major transactions, including the acquisition of a 348-bed hospital and a $170-million professional services agreement with Los Angeles County. Previously, Taylor practiced at Foley & Lardner, advising on compliance, licensing and reimbursement. A USC Law and UC Irvine graduate, she also served on a clinical trials review board focused on patient safety. She is a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, co-founding Keck Medicine’s DEI Steering Committee and helping USC’s legal team become the first academic institution to sign the ABA Diversity Resolution. Taylor is the immediate past president of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles and holds board roles with Wescom Credit Union, Nxt Work and Swirls Club.