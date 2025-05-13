Evolution Design Lab

Founder & Co-CEO

Jennet Chow is the founder and co-CEO of Evolution Design Lab (EDL), where she has reimagined the intersection of technology, fashion and purpose. Through EDL and its in-house brand Jellypop Shoes, she has led the company to manufacture and distribute over 6 million pairs of shoes annually to top U.S. retailers, powered by proprietary software solutions like StyleManager and Segovia. In the last 12–24 months, Chow has championed major community initiatives, including turning EDL’s Pasadena office into a relief boutique for families impacted by the Los Angeles fires and leading a Guinness World Record-setting shoe donation campaign with the Youth Philanthropy Council. Recognized as Assembly District 49’s 2025 Woman of the Year and Inc.’s Best in Business honoree, she also serves on several boards, including the Two Ten Foundation and the Asian Business Association. Chow’s leadership exemplifies how sustainable business practices can coexist, making her not just a standout founder, but a model for responsible entrepreneurship across Los Angeles.

