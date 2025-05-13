Equinox Strategy Partners

Founder & Managing Partner

As founder and managing partner of Equinox Strategy Partners, Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald is a respected business strategist with 30 years of experience helping professionals drive revenue, enhance visibility and build sustainable practices. He advises law, accounting and financial firms nationwide. His proprietary development model – rooted in Moneyball principles – has helped clients boost revenue by up to 20% within a year. Since founding Equinox in 2015, Fitzgarrald has guided firms through succession planning, partner compensation and leadership development. A former marketing and business development leader for top law firms, he is also a sought-after speaker, delivering programs for Thomson Reuters, UCLA Anderson and others. A fellow of the College of Law Practice Management and board member of Raise A Child, he is committed to mentorship and creating opportunities for underrepresented professionals. With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Equinox empowers service professionals through tailored strategies for growth, combining storytelling, relationship-building and proven leadership expertise.