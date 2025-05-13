Survios

Chief Financial Officer

Joshua Green is chief financial officer and EVP of corporate development at Survios, bringing over 18 years of experience in private equity, investment banking and operational leadership. He specializes in capital raising, business development and scaling investor-backed businesses. Before Survios, Green helped lead growth funding for Exer More Than Urgent Care and was the vice president at Stone Canyon Industries, executing investments across sectors like retail, food and manufacturing. He also served as vice president and board observer at Knowledge Universe, the world’s largest for-profit education company, where he helped drive over $900 million in equity value through operational improvements. Earlier, he held investment banking roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein. Green has served as a non-executive director for Influential, a data-driven influencer marketing platform. At Survios, he supports multi-platform game development for leading IPs including Alien, Rocky and Westworld.