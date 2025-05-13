Lana Jaqueline Manganiello

Counsel for Justice

President

Lana Manganiello is president of Counsel for Justice (CFJ), the charitable arm of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the first non-lawyer to hold the role. With over six years at CFJ, she has led key strategic initiatives to expand access to justice and strengthen the organization’s infrastructure and impact. Under her leadership, CFJ enhanced its board development, launched the Champions of Change Sponsorship Program and deepened partnerships with law firms and corporate legal departments. CFJ mobilizes pro bono legal services for domestic violence survivors, immigrants and veterans across Los Angeles. Manganiello also brings nearly two decades of experience in legal business development and law firm strategy. In 2024, she published Careers in Business Law with the American Bar Association to guide legal professionals navigating the evolving legal industry. She serves on the boards of the San Diego County Bar Foundation and Legal Marketing Association West Region.