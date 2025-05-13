The Darl

Founder & CEO

Lara Schmoisman is a visionary marketing strategist, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of The Darl, a full-service agency specializing in brand strategy for beauty, lifestyle and consumer brands. Born in Buenos Aires, she began her career in media before pivoting to digital marketing after moving to the U.S. With 30 years of industry experience, Schmoisman founded The Darl to address a gap in holistic brand growth. Under her leadership, the agency has formed strategic partnerships with Amazon, Shopify, TikTok Shop, Klaviyo and Yotpo, driving global e-commerce success. Known for her hands-on, omnichannel approach, she is also a mentor, speaker and advocate for women in business. Schmoisman was named a Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur. Her podcast, Coffee N°5, ranks in Apple’s Top 100 Business Podcasts. She holds a degree from Universidad de Belgrano and serves on the boards of Innocos, The Board and the Independent Beauty Association.