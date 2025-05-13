FloQast

CEO & Co-Founder

Mike Whitmire is the CEO and co-founder of FloQast, a groundbreaking Accounting Transformation Platform created specifically for accountants by accountants. With 19 years of experience in the accounting industry, Whitmire began his career as a CPA at a major consulting firm, where he encountered firsthand the frustrations of outdated manual accounting workflows. This exposure ignited his passion for efficiency and motivated him to find solutions that could mitigate the stress and inefficiencies commonly associated with the month-end close process, one of the most challenging times for accounting teams.

In 2013, driven by a vision to revolutionize accounting practices, Whitmire partnered with two colleagues to launch FloQast. Since its inception, the company has been devoted to improving the efficiency of accounting operations with innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of finance professionals. Over the past 11 years, FloQast has achieved remarkable milestones, including surpassing $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and establishing partnerships with over 3,000 accounting teams, including renowned organizations such as Twilio, the Los Angeles Lakers and Zoom.

Under Whitmire’s leadership, FloQast has continually pushed the boundaries of product innovation. The company recently unveiled its FloQast Accounting Transformation Platform, integrating advanced AI workflows that streamline various accounting processes – from optimizing close management to automating compliance activities. This platform addresses the pressing demands of today’s accounting landscape, ensuring teams are equipped to navigate shifting regulatory environments and a growing talent shortage. Whitmire has also overseen the introduction of groundbreaking solutions like FloQast Journal Entry Management and AI Transaction Matching, designed to enhance collaboration and operational excellence.

In addition to driving business success, Whitmire is a staunch advocate for diversity and inclusion within FloQast. He established Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that promote open dialogue among employees of varying backgrounds, fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity. Whitmire and FloQast also actively engage with the community through partnerships with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, emphasizing their commitment to youth mentoring and empowerment.

With a degree from Syracuse University and a steadfast dedication to transforming the accounting landscape, Whitmire continues to lead FloQast in its mission to revolutionize accounting operations through the power of technology and innovation.

