NETSOL Technologies Inc.

Group CEO, Chairman & Co-Founder

Najeeb Ghauri is the founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc., a global leader in asset finance and leasing software. With 28 years at NETSOL, he led its 1999 NASDAQ IPO – making it the first Pakistani IT firm listed – and guided its growth through global acquisitions, a SaaS transition and digital retail innovation. Under his leadership, NETSOL rebounded from pandemic challenges, increasing FY 2024 revenue to $61.39 million, up 17% year-over-year, with a 27% rise in recurring revenue. Ghauri spearheaded the launch of Transcend Retail, powering MINI Anywhere, which doubled dealer participation and boosted sales with a 20% lead conversion rate. A recipient of Pakistan’s Sitar-e-Imtiaz, he was named a finalist for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year and received the Distinguished Formanite Award in 2024. He actively supports educational and philanthropic causes in the U.S. and Pakistan. Ghauri holds an M.B.A. from Claremont Graduate University and serves on multiple boards, including DIL, PHDF and the U.S.-Pakistan Business Council.