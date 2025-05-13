CREXI

Vice President, Legal

As head of legal at Crexi, Phillip Kim is a seasoned legal executive with 12 years of experience and a strong record in M&A, securities and corporate law. He has led legal strategy through rapid growth, managing over $20 billion in transactions and overseeing key areas including contract management, regulatory compliance, litigation and financing. Since joining Crexi three years ago, Kim has built the legal department from the ground up, supporting venture and debt financings, implementing procurement processes and leading strategic sales initiatives. His legal guidance has been pivotal to the company’s continued expansion in the commercial real estate tech space. Prior to Crexi, he practiced at Morrison & Foerster LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP, advising clients across industries such as banking, real estate and financial services. Kim holds a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and previously served on the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council.