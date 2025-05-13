Ettitude Holdings Inc.

Chief Executive Officer

Phoebe Yu is the founder and CEO of ettitude, a next-gen material science company pioneering sustainable textile innovation. With 10 years in the industry and seven at ettitude, she developed the company’s signature CleanBamboo® fabric – a regenerative bamboo lyocell produced via an eco-friendly closed-loop system that saves up to 99% of water and 86% of CO₂ emissions compared to traditional methods. Before launching ettitude in 2014, Yu built two trading companies in Asia, gaining deep expertise in supply chains. In 2018, she expanded ettitude to Los Angeles, where it was named an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company in 2020 and 2021. Recent achievements include launching the B2B arm PLNTmatter, securing $3.6 million in funding and supplying materials to major apparel brands. A recognized sustainability leader in L.A., Yu has donated over $12,000 in products to wildfire relief and won the 2020 Disruptor Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal.