Walt Disney

Assistant General Counsel

Rey Marcelo Rodriguez embodies the qualities of a true leader, with a professional trajectory that has been remarkable. As the assistant general counsel at Walt Disney, Rodriguez has built a successful career over 28 years in the industry, supported by a solid educational background from the University of California, Berkeley. However, what truly sets him apart is his unwavering dedication to social justice and community improvement.

Rodriguez’s passion for the arts is exemplified in his current initiative to launch a citywide poetry event, which seeks to position Los Angeles as the literacy capital of the world. He firmly believes that the arts have the power to create meaningful change, allowing individuals from underserved communities to express themselves and find their voices. This initiative not only highlights his commitment to cultural enrichment but also underscores his determination to advocate for those who often go unheard.

In a climate where many leaders choose silence when confronting systemic oppression, Rodriguez stands out for his courageous actions. He leverages his influential role at Disney to confront and dismantle the numerous barriers faced by marginalized communities, including Asian, Indigenous, Black and Latino groups. Rey does not shy away from the difficult conversations surrounding white privilege and its impact on younger generations, stepping forward as an advocate for those who are most vulnerable and in need.

Moreover, Rodriguez’s commitment to service extends beyond his professional obligations. He actively participates in pro bono work and holds significant positions on the boards of Proyecto Pastoral and the Center for Poverty and Law. These roles further illustrate his dedication to uplift and support the most vulnerable members of society. Rodriguez’s guiding principle is clear: Leaders have a profound responsibility to “take care of our weakest communities,” a tenet he embodies through his actions every day.

In today’s landscape, characterized by adversity and challenges, Rodriguez represents the type of leadership that is desperately needed. He stands firm in his convictions, advocating for justice, equality and the welfare of all. His impact resonates not only within the walls of Disney but also throughout the larger community, making him a beacon of hope and a model for aspiring leaders everywhere.