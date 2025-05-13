Robert Nathan Fried

Niagen Bioscience

Chief Executive Officer

Robert Fried is the CEO of ChromaDex and founder of Tru Niagen and Niagen Plus. An Academy Award and Emmy-winning producer, he brings decades of leadership across entertainment, technology and health. Fried previously served as CEO of Savoy Pictures, EVP at Columbia Pictures and founded Fried Films, Feeln (now Hallmark Movies Now), WHN and Healthspan Research. Since joining ChromaDex in 2017 through its acquisition of Healthspan, he has driven the company’s transformation into a global leader in NAD+ science. He led the launch of Tru Niagen, the top NAD+ supplement in the U.S., and most recently introduced Niagen IV, a pharmaceutical-grade NAD+ infusion. Under Fried’s leadership, ChromaDex has prioritized clinical research and global expansion. Through its External Research Program (CERP), the company has supported over 275 research agreements, resulting in more than 175 peer-reviewed studies. A Cornell and Columbia M.B.A. graduate, he is known for blending science, innovation and entrepreneurship to advance healthy aging.