Saviynt

Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Sachin Nayyar is a prominent leader and entrepreneur known for his significant contributions to cybersecurity and identity governance. His career took off in 2004 when he founded Vaau, a company specializing in Enterprise Role Management (ERM) and identity compliance solutions. Vaau’s success led to its acquisition by Sun Microsystems in 2007, where Nayyar took on the role of chief identity strategist, influencing the company’s security portfolio and establishing himself as a thought leader in digital identity.

In 2010, Nayyar co-founded two companies, Saviynt and Securonix. Saviynt is a cloud-native identity and governance platform, while Securonix focuses on next-generation Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). He served as CEO for both firms, later becoming chairman at Saviynt to dedicate more time to Securonix’s growth. Under his leadership, Securonix evolved into a global leader in cybersecurity, attracting a $1-billion investment from Vista Equity Partners in 2022.

Nayyar returned to Saviynt as CEO, where he has been pivotal in steering the company toward a secure and compliant future for enterprises. His leadership has led to pivotal advancements, including the launch of Saviynt’s Identity Cloud, which enhances identity security by offering visibility, control and intelligence in identity management. The year 2024 marked a significant milestone for Saviynt with the introduction of the industry’s first AI-powered Identity Intelligence Suite, revolutionizing identity security through advanced AI and machine learning. The company achieved over $200 million in annual recurring revenues and solidified partnerships with major firms like AWS and IBM.

Beyond his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Nayyar is a respected speaker, sharing insights on risk management, compliance and identity governance at industry events. His thought leadership has shaped discussions within cybersecurity, influencing both emerging trends and best practices.

Overall, Nayyar’s career is characterized by exemplary leadership and a steadfast commitment to innovation. With over 20 years in the industry, including 16 years at Saviynt, his ability to identify growth opportunities and drive transformative initiatives has earned him recognition as a visionary leader. His contributions have had a profound impact on cybersecurity, inspiring future generations of innovators and leaders. Nayyar is also affiliated with the CSUN Nazarian College Advisory Board, highlighting his commitment to education and mentorship.

