Modern Animal

VP of People

Samantha Famous serves as vice president of people at Modern Animal, where she has been instrumental in driving organizational growth, cultural transformation and strategic talent development. With over 15 years of experience leading people operations at high-growth, mission-driven companies – including sweetgreen, The Wing and Blue Apron – she brings deep expertise in scaling effective teams and building inclusive, high-performing workplace cultures. At Modern Animal, Famous has overseen the successful onboarding of over 200 employees across Los Angeles County, supporting the expansion of eight new veterinary clinics and laying the foundation for continued growth. She developed and implemented a leadership development program that has significantly improved engagement and managerial effectiveness across the organization. Under her guidance, Modern Animal has enhanced its total rewards offerings, including the introduction of free mental health care through Spring Health for all full-time employees. Famous also champions diversity and inclusion through the launch and support of employee resource groups, including initiatives that improve client communication and care.