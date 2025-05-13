ID Auto, LLC / CARiD

Chief Information Officer

Sanjiv Gomes is the chief information officer at CARiD.com, a leading e-commerce platform for automotive parts and accessories. With over 22 years in technology, he has led digital transformations that significantly impact business growth and operational efficiency. Previously CIO and CTO at CarParts.com, Gomes helped drive revenue from $280 million to $661 million, overseeing a $21-million tech budget and a 220-person team. He led the re-platforming of the company’s site to a cloud-native architecture, boosting traffic by 170%, upgraded warehouse systems to support seven distribution centers and launched robotics at scale. He also implemented Elastic Search, built custom order and catalog systems compatible with ACES & PIES and introduced PCI-compliant systems, including credit card tokenization. At CARiD, Gomes focuses on modernizing infrastructure, improving cybersecurity and scaling data and AI through platforms like AWS and Databricks. His leadership has earned industry recognition for aligning technology with strategic growth. He is active in professional tech communities.