Sarah Harris

Black Business Association

President & CEO

In 2022, Sarah R. Harris became the first female president and CEO of the Black Business Association (BBA), California’s oldest ethnic business organization. A member for over 25 years, she brings deep experience and a visionary approach to leading the BBA into a new era while honoring its 55-year legacy. Previously a creative and strategy consultant for the BBA, Harris also founded SuiteEvents, a design and marketing firm, and publishes Suite Life SoCal Magazine. Her media platform has featured high-profile interviews and highlighted influential community leaders. She serves as a Los Angeles County Small Business Commissioner, chairing key committees and is active in BizFed and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. In 2024, Harris represented Global LA in Paris and London to attract international investment to L.A. A graduate of Scripps College and UCLA Anderson’s MDE program, she is a recognized leader in economic empowerment and is also committed to community service.

