Steven Jordan Markowitz

Flyer Defense, LLC

General Counsel

Steven Markowitz is general counsel at Flyer Defense, LLC, a leading manufacturer of mission-specialized tactical vehicles for the U.S. government and its allies. A graduate of the University of Michigan and UC Law San Francisco, he has held the role for seven years, guiding the company through significant growth. Markowitz manages corporate structuring, export compliance, litigation, employment matters and key agreements with the U.S. and international partners. He played a critical role in securing and executing multi-year contracts with the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. government and allied nations, as well as negotiating a manufacturing license agreement supporting a vehicle production partnership in Pennsylvania. Before joining Flyer Defense, he spent five years litigating employment, insurance and malpractice cases at Cruser, Mitchell, Novitz, Sanchez, Gaston & Zimet. Markowitz also served as a lawyer-coach for the Harvard-Westlake mock trial team. He currently serves as corporate secretary for Flyer Next, LLC.

