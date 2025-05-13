JM Eagle

Walter Wang, chairman & CEO of JM Eagle, brings 37 years of industry experience and a legacy of leadership rooted in business excellence and philanthropy. Starting as a machinery operator at Formosa Plastics, he transformed J-M Manufacturing after joining in 1990, growing sales from $200 million to over $1 billion by 2005. In 1994, Wang co-founded Plastpro Inc., now a national supplier of fiberglass doors. After acquiring full ownership of JMM, he led the merger with PW Eagle to form JM Eagle, achieving $1.6 billion in annual sales. He later founded the New Taipei Kings, 2024 P+ League champions and a Southeast Asian basketball league. Wang and his wife, Shirley, have donated to over 20 causes, including clean water initiatives in Africa, COVID-19 relief and major healthcare, education and disaster recovery projects. A UC Berkeley alumnus, he also serves on multiple boards, including the DEA Foundation and the LA 2028 Olympic Board.