eSalon

Chief Marketing Officer

As chief marketing officer at eSalon, Lori Laybourne is a seasoned marketing executive with 20 years of experience driving growth, brand innovation and digital transformation for leading DTC and beauty brands. She leads customer engagement, product expansion and international growth. During her three years with the company, Laybourne has helped scale operations, launch eSalon Custom Hair Care and expand global sales. eSalon, led by licensed stylists, offers award-winning custom hair color, personalized hair care and salon-grade essentials. With facilities in Los Angeles and London, the company has shipped over 15 million orders to North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Prior to eSalon, Laybourne held leadership roles at Estée Lauder Companies, Rodan + Fields, StubHub and Saks Fifth Avenue, where she built a strong track record of scaling brands and leading high-performing teams. She is also a respected mentor, frequently sharing insights on personalization, marketing and global expansion. She earned her M.B.A. from Baruch College.

