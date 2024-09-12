Hawke Media Acquires Mcomm Group to Create “B2B Marketing Behemoth”

The specialized marketing firm brings dealer network expertise to enhance Hawke’s heavy equipment marketing capabilities

Los Angeles marketing agency Hawke Media has announced its acquisition of Mcomm Group, a leading business-to-business (B2B) channel marketing firm. This acquisition enhances both companies’ capabilities by combining Mcomm Group’s specialized solutions for manufacturers and dealer networks with Hawke Media’s full-service marketing expertise, broadening their reach in the B2B sector.

Mcomm Group excels in delivering turnkey marketing strategies, products and programs for manufacturers in industries such as construction, agriculture, cranes, mining, aggregate and specialized machinery. The agency develops and manages custom marketing programs and initiatives across hundreds of dealers in North America, helping brands maintain consistent messaging and increase local engagement. From simplifying dealer participation to driving higher local lead generation campaigns, Mcomm Group has carved a niche in optimizing co-op marketing for heavy equipment manufacturers and their dealer networks.

“This acquisition represents a major milestone in expanding our B2B marketing solutions,” said Erik Huberman, CEO and founder, Hawke Media. “With Mcomm Group’s expertise, we are now better positioned to help manufacturers streamline their dealer networks with scalable, results-driven strategies.”

“Mcomm Group has spent over two decades perfecting our approach to dealer marketing, and joining forces with Hawke Media will allow us to elevate our services even further,” said Charlie Callaway, founder and CEO, Mcomm Group, Inc. “With Hawke’s technology and AI resources, we’re excited to enhance our solutions and continue delivering outstanding results for our clients.”