Velocity EV Rebrands as RIZON USA

The Authorized U.S. Distributor of the RIZON Brand by Daimler Truck is expanding its Class 4-5 battery-electric truck lineup and certified dealer network

Velocity EV, initially launched in 2023 as a subsidiary of Velocity Vehicle Group, has officially rebranded as RIZON USA – Authorized U.S. Distributor of the RIZON Brand. Under its new name, Whittier-based RIZON USA will continue strategically expanding its national dealer network and establishing a robust sales and support network across the U.S. medium-duty truck market for its zero-emission vehicles. RIZON Truck is manufactured by Daimler Truck, one of the world’s largest and most experienced commercial vehicle manufacturers.

RIZON Truck offers a versatile range of Class 4-5 all-electric cabover models, designed for urban and last-mile deliveries. With ranges up to 160 miles per charge and compatibility with both Level 2 AC and DC fast charging, these trucks deliver exceptional safety and performance. The RIZON lineup includes six customizable models, adaptable for various body options, including stake bed, dry van, flatbed, dump and refrigerated.

The first four models – e18L, e18M, e16L and e16M – debuted in May 2023. In 2025, two enhanced models, e18Mx and e18Lx, will launch, featuring an upgraded payload capacity of 18,850 pounds, enabling fleets to reduce the number of trips for local operations. All-new 2025 models come standard with a class-leading warranty package, offering eight years or 120,000 miles of coverage for the powertrain and high-voltage electrical components along with eight years or 185,000 miles of coverage for the high-voltage batteries.

“Electric vehicles are at the forefront of transforming the transportation industry, driving us towards a more sustainable and innovative future,” said Andreas Deuschle, global head of RIZON. “With a strong alignment to Daimler Truck’s vision and technological advancements, RIZON USA is very well-positioned to deliver customer-focused e-mobility solutions. Together, we are committed to setting new standards that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the planet.”

RIZON USA continues to expand its sales and service network across the nation with certified dealer partners now established in eight states, including California, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. All RIZON-certified dealerships are equipped with skilled technicians, on-site diagnostic tools, genuine RIZON parts and charging infrastructure to ensure safe and efficient service for its battery-electric trucks.

“RIZON USA is proud to be the authorized U.S. distributor for Daimler Truck, and we are dedicated to expanding our dealer network to support fleet operators who need reliable, cost-effective, medium-duty zero-emission trucks,” said Alex Voets, general manager of RIZON USA. “As we transition from Velocity EV to RIZON USA, we remain part of the Velocity Vehicle Group family, driven by the same purpose to meet the business needs of customers.”