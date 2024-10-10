Lennar and TPG Angelo Gordon Acquire Site for 1,200-unit Development in Carson

The future site of a planned 1,200-unit development at 21207 Avalon Blvd. in Carson was acquired by Lennar and TPG Angelo Gordon on Oct. 1 from Faring for approximately $102 million. The site, a former mobile home park, has been in development for years but recently completed litigation surrounding the use of the property.

The 27-acre project calls for razing the property to clear the way for four new apartment buildings and a series of attached and detached townhome-style condominiums. It has a small retail component. AO is the architect of the development. The timeline for construction has not been announced but is expected to take about 60 months according to planning documents filed with the city.