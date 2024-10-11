The Ratkovich Company Announces The Alhambra is Over 93% Leased

New agreements with County of Los Angeles and ELARC add more than 40,200 square feet of leased space to the campus

The Ratkovich Company has announced that long-term tenant County of Los Angeles has expanded by 22,682 square feet for a total of 329,770 leased space at The Alhambra, a reimagined 40-acre mixed-use urban community located in Alhambra. Eastern Los Angeles Regional Center (ELARC), one of The Alhambra’s longest-standing tenants, has renewed existing space and expanded by 17,518 square feet. ELARC has extended its 164,327 square feet until 2035. The Alhambra, which is just under one million square feet, is now 93.12% leased.

The County of Los Angeles was represented by Jones Lang La Salle Brokerage, Inc. The Departments of Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Public Health all have offices at The Alhambra.

ELARC, a private, nonprofit organization under contract with the California Department of Developmental Services to coordinate and provide community-based services to individuals with developmental disabilities, was represented by Cresa.

Kevin Duffy, senior vice president for CBRE, represented The Alhambra in the ELARC deal.

“In contrast to the prevailing downturn in the office leasing sector, The Alhambra is a shining example of success,” said Duffy. “While many properties are struggling, The Alhambra has bucked the trend and thrived. The Alhambra’s low density, parklike setting, green technology, responsive management and community involvement are major factors in attracting and retaining our tenants.”

The Alhambra is a 40-acre mixed-use urban community in the city of Alhambra owned and operated by a partnership of The Ratkovich Company and ELITE International and Future Land Development. The campus was originally developed in the 1920s as the headquarters for engineering firm C F Braun and Co. The Ratkovich Company (TRC) first acquired the site in December 1999 and completed a successful $56-million renovation that enhanced and expanded the campus into an integrated urban community, home to office tenants such as County of Los Angeles, USC Keck School of Medicine and Eastern Los Angeles Regional Center (ELARC).

The Alhambra’s amenities make for a unique workplace that includes a 50,000-square-foot LA Fitness, sundry store, car wash, conference rooms and a 170-seat auditorium.