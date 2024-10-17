LCW Announces New Firmwide Managing Partner

Liebert Cassidy Whitmore has announced a leadership transition as Melanie L. Chaney, Los Angeles office managing partner, has assumed the role of firmwide co-managing partner. Chaney joins current firmwide managing partner J. Scott Tiedemann, ushering in a new era for the firm. This strategic move sets the stage for Tiedemann’s planned transition on October 1, 2025, when he will step down from his managing partner role after a 15-year tenure to focus full-time on his legal practice.

Chaney’s ascension to firmwide managing partner marks a significant milestone as she becomes the fourth leader in LCW’s distinguished 45-year history and the second woman to hold this prestigious position.

The coming year will see Tiedemann and Chaney working in close collaboration to ensure a smooth and energizing transition.

“Scott’s impact on the firm has been profound and far-reaching,” said Chaney. “I am deeply honored to step into this role alongside him and am excited to build upon the legacy of excellence that John Liebert initiated, Melanie Poturica advanced and Scott has so effectively amplified.”

“I am delighted to welcome Melanie as our new firmwide managing partner,” remarked Tiedemann. “Her exceptional leadership prowess and innovative vision make her the ideal choice to guide the firm into a bright future. I have full confidence in her ability to elevate LCW to even greater heights, and I look forward to supporting the firm’s continued success through my legal practice.”

Liebert Cassidy Whitmore serves as trusted advisors to public agencies, educational institutions and nonprofits across California. Its legal experts provide client-focused services as trusted advisors in litigation, labor relations, negotiations, employment, education, business and construction.