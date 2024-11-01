Acuity Brands Technology Services Inc. to Acquire Costa Mesa-based QSC LLC

Acuity Brands Technology Services Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Costa Mesa-based QSC LLC from QSC Holdings Inc. and others for $1.2 billion on Oct. 24. QSC designs, engineers and manufactures audio, video and control solutions.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025. QSC reported revenue of $535 million for the 12-month period ending August 31, 2024. Acuity will be funding the transaction using $600 million of term loan financing and the remainder with cash. JPMorgan Chase Bank and Bank of America are leading the financing.

“Bringing QSC together with Acuity underscores the critical role AV technology plays in live, hybrid and virtual experiences,” said Joe Pham, chairman and chief executive of QSC, in a statement.

Allen & Company LLC acted as financial advisor and Baker & McKenzie LLP acted as legal advisor to Acuity Brands. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor, and Proskauer Rose LLP acted as legal advisor to QSC LLC.