CBIZ Completes Acquisition Of Marcum

Expected Combined Annualized Revenue of $2.8 Billion

CBIZ, Inc., a leading national professional services advisor, has announced it has completed the acquisition of the non-attest business of Marcum LLP, with an expected combined annualized revenue of approximately $2.8 billion. The transaction makes CBIZ the largest full-service professional services advisor of its kind in the U.S. providing accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance and technology services, primarily to middle-market businesses.

Concurrent with the closing of this transaction, the attest business of Marcum was acquired by CBIZ CPAs, a national independent CPA firm with which CBIZ has had an Administrative Service Agreement for over 25 years.

“We are pleased to have successfully closed the acquisition of Marcum, which represents a major milestone and new chapter for CBIZ, our people and our shareholders,” said Jerry Grisko, president and chief executive officer of CBIZ. “Now, with over 10,000 team members, we will offer our clients an enhanced breadth of services and depth of expertise unmatched in our industries all aimed at helping them grow their business. With even deeper subject matter expertise, industry resources, service lines and insights, we can provide actionable advice and new and innovative data-driven products and solutions. We are excited to welcome the Marcum team to CBIZ and look forward to a bright future together.”

The cash-and-stock transaction is valued at approximately $2.3 billion.

According to a press release issued by CBIZ, the transaction benefits include:



Enable greater investment in technology to support data-driven insights and solutions while driving innovation, increasing efficiency and enhancing performance Shareholder Value: Expect to be accretive in 2025, with an estimated contribution to adjusted earnings per share of approximately 10%

CBIZ has more than 10,000 team members across more than 160 locations in 21 major markets coast to coast.

Information for this article was taken from a press release sourced here.