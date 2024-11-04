PRP Group and K20 Connect Partner to Offer Full Suite of Communications Solutions

This partnership will target increasing enrollment, lowering chronic absenteeism and improving teacher recruitment

PRP Group, a Hawke Media Company, and K20 Connect have announced a strategic partnership to provide a comprehensive range of communication solutions aimed at tackling challenges faced by educational institutions. This collaboration will address critical issues such as increasing enrollment, reducing chronic absenteeism rates and enhancing efforts in teacher recruitment.

By combining PRP Group’s award-winning expertise in public relations and marketing for the education sector with K20 Connect’s senior-level educational leadership and communications strategies, the partnership is designed to offer a full suite of services designed to improve educational outcomes.

“The challenges that school districts face today – ranging from declining enrollment due to school choice and the expiration of ESSER funding – require new, strategic approaches to district communications,” said Jacob Hanson, managing director, PRP Group. “This partnership allows us to identify opportunities for improvement and exploration and provide guidance to leadership as they assess and refine their overarching communications strategy to empower their brand, share their message and strengthen their community as they work to boost enrollment, reduce absenteeism and improve teacher recruitment.”

At the heart of this partnership is the Strategic Communications Benchmark Assessment, which empowers districts to evaluate and refine their brand, messaging, and overall communication strategies. Additional services include education strategy, governance, executive coaching and education marketing. PRP Group delivers comprehensive support through PR strategy and content, crisis communications, media relations and media coaching - each tailored to guide clients through the unique challenges of the education sector.

“In an era when educational institutions are facing unprecedented challenges, our partnership with PRP Group is not just timely – it is essential,” said Dr. Kecia Ray, founder and CEO of K20 Connect. “By harnessing innovative communication strategies, we are empowering schools to engage their communities, boost enrollment and attract top teaching talent, ultimately ensuring every student has access to a quality education.”

School districts are facing declining enrollment and increasing absenteeism, issues that directly impact their budgets and overall operations. This is compounded by the expiration of federal ESSER funding and the growing influence of school choice legislation, which allows students and their funding to follow them to competing schools. The Strategic Communications Benchmark Assessment service provided through this partnership gives district leaders a clear path to strengthening their brand, refining their messaging and engaging their communities more effectively.

The partnership also offers strategic support for education vendors who are grappling with budgetary constraints in districts. Vendors can no longer rely on past marketing tactics and must differentiate themselves in a competitive market. The combined expertise of PRP Group and K20 Connect provides education vendors with deep market research, strategic communications and targeted public relations services that help them reach the right audience at the right time.