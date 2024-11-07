CIM Group Establishes Insurance Industry Team and Names Bernard Ryan Managing Director, Head of Insurance

Los Angeles-based CIM Group recently announced via press release that as part of the ongoing growth of its Institutional Client Group, the company is expanding its insurance-focused client solutions with the formation of a specialized insurance industry team. The insurance team will offer tailored strategies and partnerships to insurance companies across North America within areas such as CIM Group’s real estate, infrastructure and credit businesses. Overseeing this initiative is Bernard “Bernie” Ryan, who joins CIM Group as managing director and head of insurance.

“CIM Group is enhancing its institutional investor solutions by offering customized investment options to meet the specific needs of insurance investors. We believe CIM Group offers compelling alternative investment opportunities in areas such as infrastructure debt and credit strategies that are well suited to insurers’ investment requirements,” said Emily Vande Krol, CIM Group’s principal, who oversees the Global Client Group.

Ryan brings 23 years of experience in the investment management industry to his new position at CIM Group. For the past 17 years, Ryan was a leader in DWS Investments’ insurance franchise where he was actively involved in business development and strategy, creating customized investment solutions for insurers across public and private markets. Earlier in his career, he worked for Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch.

“CIM Group is a leading asset manager that operates in areas that are appealing to the insurance industry. I look forward to utilizing my skills and experience working with insurers to grow CIM Group’s program of customized solutions for insurers,” said Ryan.

Ryan will be building CIM Group’s insurance team by adding members with specific skills and insurance industry experience.

CIM has delivered more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects to date.

Information for this story was sourced from BusinessWire.