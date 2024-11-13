Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation Acquired by Nihon Kohden

Strategic Move Aims to Strengthen Epilepsy Diagnostics and Care

Nihon Kohden, a global leader in medical device innovation for high-precision patient monitoring and diagnostics, has announced via press release the acquisition of a 71.4% stake in NeuroAdvanced Corp., the parent company of Irvine-based Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation (Ad-Tech), a provider of specialized electrodes for epilepsy treatment and neurodiagnostic procedures.

The move further solidifies Nihon Kohden’s position as an industry leader by combining its established expertise in EEG systems with Ad-Tech’s specialized intracranial electrodes - strengthening the company’s ability to address complex neurological conditions, including drug-resistant epilepsy.

By combining its six decades of expertise in neurology diagnostics with Ad-Tech’s consumables, Nihon Kohden aims to deliver even more impactful and integrated care. With both companies already present in a majority of the top 50 U.S. hospitals, the acquisition creates added synergy and ease of adoption for clinicians and hospital systems nationwide.

“This acquisition represents a pivotal step in advancing critical solutions for epilepsy care,” said Roy Sakai, president of Nihon Kohden America. “By uniting our strengths, we’re enhancing our ability to provide end-to-end support for epilepsy – from accurate diagnosis to advanced interventions.”

Ad-Tech’s electrode devices – used in long-term EEG monitoring, brain mapping, SEEG and brain stimulation – are instrumental in treating patients with intractable epilepsy and other neurological disorders. Since its founding in 1983, Ad-Tech has built a worldwide presence, with products approved in over 60 countries, including key markets in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

The newly announced collaboration helps support solutions for patients in acute neurocritical care situations, preserving function and enabling precision with intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) and enhancing the usefulness of patient data using its analytics and digital health solutions (DHS).

ARCHIMED, the previous owner of Ad-Tech, will remain as a minority JV partner with Nihon Koden. Since acquiring Ad-Tech in 2020, ARCHIMED has contributed to strengthening Ad-Tech’s business foundation and sustainable growth by deep involvement in its management, including the appointment of Brian Smith as CEO. Nihon Koden and ARCHIMED will work together to drive Ad-Tech’s future global growth.

Information for this story was sourced from BusinessWire.