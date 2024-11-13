Faraday Future’s FX Subsidiary Names Xiao (Max) Ma Global CEO of Faraday X

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FF), a Los Angeles-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, has announced via press release that long-time company employee Xiao (Max) Ma has been appointed Global CEO of Faraday X aiEV Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, effective immediately. In this role, Ma will report directly to both FF global CEO Matthias Aydt and founder & CPUO YT Jia. Ma will be responsible for executing the FX strategy and driving the success of the FX brand.

Appointing Max, who is a member of the FF founding team to lead the FX brand, will facilitate mutual empowerment between the two brands and better implement the “Light and Swift” model. His previous roles as head of product & mobility ecosystem (P&ME) and head of corporate strategy will remain unchanged.

Following the September 19 launch event for the FX brand, the company has entered into two strategic framework agreements and two memoranda of understanding, with a goal of promoting range-extended AIEV in the U.S. and the Middle East and further integrating global automotive components and supply chains along with energizing B-AIEV and RE-AIEV products in these markets.

Ma has been with FF for nearly a decade, playing a pivotal role throughout various stages of the company’s growth, including guiding FF through challenging periods and financial hurdles. His expertise in corporate strategy, as well as his experience in P&ME, has provided him with a thorough understanding of both FF’s overarching strategic goals and FX’s mission to collaborate with global suppliers in creating cost-effective, high-quality products. This combination of experience uniquely positions Ma to lead FX through this important phase of development.

“The appointment of Max as FX CEO lays the foundation for FX’s organizational structure, and as one of the earliest and core drivers of the FX project, he has made tremendous contributions to breaking ground and advancing the FX initiative,” said Matthias Aydt, global CEO of Faraday Future. “His appointment will inspire him to make even greater contributions, and we anticipate that under his leadership the organizational structure of FX will accelerate.”

The first planned FX models, the FX 5 (targeted price range of $20,000-$30,000) and FX 6 (targeted price range of $30,000-$50,000), are anticipated to offer two types of powertrains, both a range-extended AIEV and battery-electric AIEV. The planned target to roll off the assembly line is as early as the end of 2025, subject to securing necessary funding. The FX brand has also begun hiring for key positions.

