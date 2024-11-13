REDA and Clarion Partners Deliver New 253,318-Square-Foot Industrial Project in Central Los Angeles

Cushman & Wakefield leading leasing efforts for new development featuring hand-painted mural from local artist

The joint venture of Real Estate Development Associates (REDA) and Clarion Partners have completed construction on a brand new ±253,318-square-foot Class A warehouse/distribution facility located at 3690 East Union Pacific Avenue in central Los Angeles.

Delivered on a speculative basis last month, Union Commerce Center is situated on more than 11 acres with direct access to key logistical freeways, including Interstate 5 and Interstate 710. The property is also convenient to both Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Union Pacific Railroad and can reach all of Southern California in 100 miles or less.

A unique feature of the Union Commerce Center development is a recently finished, hand-painted mural on the property intended to reflect and nurture Los Angeles’ historical character. A beacon for the project, the large-scale mural wraps around a 500,000-gallon water tower on the site, which exclusively serves the property’s fire sprinkler system. The water tower is 170 feet around and 35 feet tall. The mural was produced by local artist Downtown Daniel, formally known as Daniel Antelo. Antelo’s artwork has been featured on walls and canvases nationwide – he is recognized for his work with Nike, Kobe Bryant’s family, The Marathon Clothing, the LA Rams, Clippers and Dodgers, along with countless other projects.

Cushman & Wakefield’s John Minervini, Erik Larson, Chris Tolles and Paul Sims are leading leasing efforts for the new industrial facility.

“Union Commerce Center is a best-in-class industrial/distribution location offering users many key logistical advantages, including freeway and port access, and strategically caters the ongoing demand for efficient Class A distribution space from mid-size to larger occupiers,” said Minervini, vice chair. “This premier facility is also convenient to the entire Southern California region and neighboring states, including key metro markets Las Vegas and Phoenix plus the U.S./Mexico border.”

The new development comprises a single 253,318-square-foot industrial building with modern features, such as 36-foot clear height, 35 dock high doors (with levelers on all docks), two oversized grade level doors, 41 trailer stalls, ESFR K-25 sprinkler system, skylights, wide column spacing and ample expandable power. The location also presents the unique possibility for rail loading access.

“Union Commerce Center is also among just a handful of new state-of-the-art, modern-designed industrial projects, including its 36-foot clear height, recently built or presently under construction in the Central Los Angeles submarket. This ensures a stronger position amongst its competitive set in this sought-after area of Southern California, as occupiers continue to seek the best locations and best quality facilities for their operations,” added Minervini.

Of note, Cushman & Wakefield had represented Archer Daniels Midland Co. in the sale of the site to REDA in late 2020, which the firm was subsequently hired for leasing services by REDA and Clarion for the new Union Commerce Center project. The site has also previously served as the home of a Quaker Oats grain milling facility.