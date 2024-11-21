Irvine-based Lantronix Inc. To Acquire DSZ’s NetComm Wireless’ Enterprise Industrial IoT Solutions Portfolio

Irvine-based Lantronix Inc. signed an agreement to acquire DSZ’s NetComm Wireless’ enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions portfolio for $6.5 million on November 7. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2025, subject to certain conditions. Brent Stringham of Maddocks Lawyers acting as legal advisor to NetComm Wireless.

“The strategic acquisition of Netcomm’s IoT portfolio strengthens our compute and connect offerings by providing our customers with leading-edge IoT solutions,” stated Saleel Awsare, chief executive of Lantronix, in a statement.

Lantronix expects DSZ’s NetComm enterprise portfolio to generate between $6 million and $7 million in revenue in 2024.