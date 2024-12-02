Dreame Technology Expands Distribution to 200 Target Stores Nationwide

Los Angeles-based Dreame Technology, a company that produces smart home cleaning solutions, has announced via press release that it will expand product availability to Target and Target.com. Known for its robot vacuums and wet and dry vacuums, including the Dreame X40 Ultra and Dreame H14, the company’s stated mission is to “make advanced home technology more accessible to American consumers.”

“We are thrilled to introduce our state-of-the-art smart home solutions to Target customers,” said Ana Wang, general manager of Dreame Technology North America. “This launch at Target is a significant step toward our mission of delivering innovative, intelligent cleaning solutions that not only simplify but elevate everyday living. We are committed to driving innovation in the U.S. market and are excited for what lies ahead.”

Products now available at Target include:



Dreame E30 Ultra: An intelligent robot vacuum featuring advanced navigation, powerful suction, edge cleaning and mopping, and automatic self-cleaning capabilities.

Dreame K20 Pro: This easy-to-use vacuum efficiently handles both wet and dry messes. It offers key features such as three modes for tailored cleaning, hot air brush drying, high-frequency mopping and one-press self-cleaning.

Dreame Z10T Cordless Vacuum: This lightweight, versatile vacuum is designed for deep cleaning on multi-floor types. It is equipped with a multi-functional dust-removal hub and a multi-surface brush for effortless, precise cleaning.

Information for this article was sourced from PR Newswire.