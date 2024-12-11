JLL Closes $200-Million Sale of The Gas Company Tower

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has completed the $200-million sale of The Gas Company Tower, a 1.3 million-square-foot, iconic trophy office tower located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles.

JLL marketed the asset on behalf of its client for a CMBS trust that previously held the mortgage. Los Angeles County emerged as the buyer after a comprehensive marketing process, which generated offers from various investors, including users, institutions and private buyers.

The Gas Company Tower is located at 555 W. Fifth St. in the Bunker Hill submarket of Los Angeles. The 1.39-acre site is surrounded by distinguished office buildings and offers walkable access to a wide array of dining, entertainment and cultural destinations. Additionally, The Gas Company Tower boasts a Transit Score of 100, given its location just one block from the Pershing Square Metro station, providing public transit to the greater Los Angeles market.

Designed by architects Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, The Gas Company Tower is a trophy-quality building standing 54 stories tall. Most recently renovated in 2018, the LEED Gold-certified tower offers efficient 27,000-square-foot floorplates, an open modern lobby and a five-level underground parking garage. The Gas Company Tower is 53% occupied by a diverse mix of predominately credit tenants, including Southern California Gas Company, Deloitte, B. Riley, Knoll, Arent Fox LLP and Latham & Walkins LLP.

JLL’s Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the client was led by senior managing directors Jeffrey Bramson, Sean Ryan and Tom Hall, managing director Andrew Harper and director Will Poulsen.

“The Gas Company Tower presented a tremendous opportunity to purchase a top asset in DTLA at pricing not seen in nearly 20 years,” said Bramson. “This transaction represents an important milestone in the DTLA office market as we are witnessing a reset of the market and anticipate increased transaction activity and pricing stability in 2025.”

“The Los Angeles market continues to see significant interest from users and tenants seeking to purchase buildings for their own use. These buyers see good relative value given the recent reset in office building valuations,” added Harper.

JLL’s Capital Markets group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The group’s in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or recapitalization. The group has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.