XPRIZE and IMAGINE Team to Accelerate Global Innovation and Impact with Strategic Partnership

IMAGINE, an ecosystem supporting impact-driven creators with the resources to build better companies, and XPRIZE, the world leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity’s greatest challenges, have announced a strategic partnership. According to a recent joint press release, this collaboration aims to inspire and empower the global development of transformative technologies that prioritize solutions for people and the planet.

The partnership aligns XPRIZE and IMAGINE’s shared vision of fostering science, innovation and entrepreneurship to create an equitable and abundant future. Together, they will work to inspire and support early-stage global innovations, providing creators with resources, investment opportunities and access to the XPRIZE partners and IMAGINE experts.

As part of the agreement, IMAGINE will issue XPRIZE a 1% equity interest in IMAGINE Global holding company. IMAGINE founder and managing partner Ani Chahal Honan will also join the XPRIZE Board of Trustees, further strengthening the collaboration.

XPRIZE CEO Anousheh Ansari and IMAGINE founder Ani Chahal Honan unveiled the partnership on stage during XPRIZE’s 30th Anniversary Visioneering event in Los Angeles. They were joined on stage by Desdemona (“Desi”), an advanced humanoid robot created by IMAGINE partners, SingularityNET and Hanson Robotics. Known as the lead vocalist of Desdemona’s Dream and the first robot to tour with a band, Desi captivated the audience, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in the creative arts and its ability to inspire human innovation.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity to amplify our missions of fostering innovation that positively impacts humanity,” said Ani Chahal Honan, founder and managing partner of IMAGINE. “By working together, we are not only supporting groundbreaking solutions but also ensuring that they are built on mindful, sustainable principles that will benefit both people and the planet.”

IMAGINE and XPRIZE’s collaboration will extend beyond investment opportunities. The two organizations plan to team up on events, explore XPRIZE competitions and provide focused support for female entrepreneurs and investors in the AI and Deep Tech sectors.

“We are pleased to partner with IMAGINE, supporting early-stage companies accelerating breakthrough innovations that have the potential to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Anousheh Ansari, CEO, XPRIZE. “By connecting IMAGINE with XPRIZE’s global network of innovators, we will have a stronger ecosystem to support the next generation of leaders in deep tech and impact-driven entrepreneurship.”

