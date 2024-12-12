Irvine-based Mobix Labs Inc. to Acquire Spacecraft Components Corp.

Irvine-based Mobix Labs Inc. agreed to acquire Spacecraft Components Corp., a Nevada-based aerospace and defense manufacturer of high-precision, mission-critical components for $24 million. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Spacecraft Components makes electrical connector components and accessories that are used in missile technology, submarines, naval ships, oil rigs, railcars, military and commercial jet aircraft, and other products. Notably, its components are utilized in the Patriot Missile, the U.S. Army’s primary missile defense system. It also supplies key components for railcar systems in major metropolitan areas, such as Chicago and New York.

“This acquisition is transformative for Mobix Labs, aligning with our strategy to diversify our markets and strengthen our position in mission-critical industries,” said Fabian Battaglia, chief executive of Mobix Labs, in a statement.

Spacecraft Components employs about 150 people, mainly in Nevada, and reported revenue of $18.1 million in 2023.