AEG Presents Names Andrew Klein President of Global Partnerships

Los Angeles-headquartered AEG Presents, a global leader in live entertainment, has announced via press release that Andrew Klein has been promoted to president of global partnerships. In this role, Klein will oversee all sales and activation business for AEG Presents’ Global Partnerships division, reporting to executive vice president and COO Shawn Trell.

“The opportunities in our company have never been more exciting or abundant for driving meaningful results for our partners,” said Klein. “I look forward to continuing to develop and implement innovative programs that amplify our world-class brand partners and industry-leading music assets.”

Added Trell, “Andrew has spent years cultivating relationships and identifying brands and partners to bring critical value and expanded reach across our entire portfolio. I’m happy to see him elevated to this new position – it’s well deserved – and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Klein has spent two decades with AEG Presents and is responsible for spearheading its sponsorship sales efforts across the company’s tours, festivals and music venues. These assets include marquee properties such as Stagecoach Festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, the New Orleans Jazz Fest & Heritage Festival, and the company’s 55+ owned and operated venues as well as a plethora of music tours.

Klein is widely recognized as a leader in the field of merging “brands with bands.” He’s credited with developing major partnership deals throughout his career, including H&M’s unprecedented global licensing deal with Coachella, tour sponsorship deals between Justin Bieber, Xbox, Ubisoft and Motorola as well as Katy Perry’s sponsorship deal with Staples. Klein has been named to both Variety’s annual Dealmakers Impact Report and Billboard’s Branding Power Players list, which recognize the top branding and partnership executives in entertainment and music, respectively.

An early player in the live streaming world, Klein played a key role in executing broadcasts for the AT&T Blue Room with New Orleans Jazz Fest, Coachella and the Mile High Music Festival. Most recently, he was instrumental in orchestrating the live stream deals between YouTube and Coachella and Amazon with Stagecoach.

Prior to joining AEG, Klein was president of Entertainment Marketing Communications International (EMCI), a music sponsorship sales and activations company. At EMCI, Klein oversaw the sponsorship program for the original Lilith Fair, which included deals with Volkswagen, Borders Books, Tower Records, Levi’s, Chevrolet and others. He also orchestrated partnerships between Tommy Hilfiger and Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain and Gitano Jeans, and the Rolling Stones and Sprint.

Information for this article was sourced from BusinessWire.

