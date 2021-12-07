Co-CEO/Partner

ON BOARD EXPERIENTIAL (OBE)

An innovative marketer since her early days at Nike (where she created the iconic Nike Women’s Marathon), Deb Murray Lemon has spent the past 24 months strategizing, executing, and leading. As Co-CEO of full-service experiential marketing agency, On Board Experiential (OBE), she took the live, in-person business virtual—creating a hybrid agency that has helped clients authentically connect with consumers through new mediums in the hybrid marketing landscape. She also incubated the launch of OBE’s new minority-owned sister marketing agency.