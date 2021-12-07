Founder/Executive Director

Rebuilding Alliance

Donna Baranski-Walker is an MIT engineer and the founder/executive director of Rebuilding Alliance, a non-profit that has been working in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip for nearly 20 years. In 1990, Baranski-Walker launched a weekly message to the people of Iraq as a way to end the then standoff without going to war — that’s when her Middle East work began. Today, she works tirelessly to provide tangible, community-directed aid to help ease trauma, build trust, strengthen peacemakers, and advance justice and fair law.