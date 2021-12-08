Founder

Hera Hub

Felena Hanson is a long-time entrepreneur and marketing maven. Her latest venture, Hera Hub, isa spa-inspired shared workspace and business accelerator for female entrepreneurs. This as-needed, flexible work and meeting space provides a productive environment for growing businesses. Hera Hub members have access to a professional space to meet with clients as well as to connect and collaborate with like-minded business owners, thus giving them the support they need to be prosperous.