Finalist: Angela Reddock-Wright, Esq.

Founder/Managing Partner

Reddock Law Group

A practicing attorney for nearly 25 years, Angela Reddock-Wright is regarded as a “go-to” attorney and human resources professional when it comes to any issues dealing with the workplace. She is the founding and managing partner of the Reddock Law Group, a boutique, minority, and woman-owned dispute resolution and investigations law firm based in downtown Los Angeles. The firm focuses on the resolution of employment and labor law, Title IX sexual assault, hazing, and bullying legal claims through the alternative dispute resolution, investigation, and other neutral processes.