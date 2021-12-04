Finalist: Colleen O’Brien

Principal

Scali Rasmussen

Trial attorney and litigator Colleen O’Brien tries and resolves lawsuits and challenges related to toxic torts, catastrophic injury and complex employment matters. Her experience includes leading a range of civil litigation, from consumer fraud to defamation to chemical exposure and personal injury claims. She defends companies against plaintiffs’ sophisticated claims involving long-term occupational injury, infectious disease, property damage and groundwater contamination. A former military prosecutor, O’Brien guides business clients as first chair, lead counsel in bench and jury trials in state and federal courts throughout the U.S.