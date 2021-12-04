Finalist: Donella Wilson

President/Chief Philanthropy Officer

GHJ Foundation

Donella Wilson is a distinguished leader in her field and the Los Angeles community. She has dedicated her 20-year career, time and expertise to the non-profit industry. As President and Chief Philanthropy Officer of GHJ Foundation, Donella uses her platform to be a vehicle of change. Wilson is a dedicated member of the Los Angeles nonprofit community through her work, board membership and volunteerism. She was integral in the creation of GHJ Foundation, the firm’s vehicle for purposeful and proactive giving to the community.