Finalist: Dr. Shanetta Weatherspoon

Executive Director

Pepperdine University

Dr. Shanetta Weatherspoon is a results-oriented, performance-driven professional with over 14 years of non-profit management experience. Her entrepreneurial spirit draws her to opportunities that empower people. As executive director of the Pepperdine Graduate School of Education & Psychology Foster Grandparent Program, she has expanded the program exponentially due to her leadership, vision, and passion. Despitea worldwide pandemic, she grew the number of AmeriCorps Seniors (community volunteers over the age of 55) from 84 to 168 members.

