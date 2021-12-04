Finalist: Ida Starr

Founder/Owner

Chip Financial Inc.

Since 2007, Ida Starr has been managing portfolio support and project services, alongside volunteering with the elderly and promoting women within her community. With her skillset, she successfully manages budgeting, development, and implementation of a range of effective projects. She has demonstrated her ability to initiate collaborative efforts at all levels of an organization while striving to provide added value via performance improvement and quality project initiatives. Starr is the proud founder and owner of Chip Financial Inc., an innovative payment technology agency.