Finalist: Jessica Kirchner Flores, AICP

Owner/Managing Principal

Impact Sciences

Jessica Kirchner Flores is the owner/managing principal of Impact Sciences, an environmental planning and analysis firm specializing in CEQA/NEPA services. She has over 15 years of experience in environmental analysis for projects covering diverse land uses, including commercial, institutional, affordable housing, transit facilities, and single- and multi-family residential projects. At Impact Sciences, she prepares proposals and secures contracts as a prime- and sub-consultant for million-dollar projects and clients, including the Los Angeles Department of City Planning.